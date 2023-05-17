Deputies said the man was in the roadway, walking toward traffic, when he was fatally struck. "Roadways are meant for vehicles, not for people," Sgt. B. Boundurant said.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on FM-1960 near Humble, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies want to know why a man was walking in the road before he was hit and killed near Humble.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the driver who hit the pedestrian didn't see him.

Investigators said the man was walking towards traffic in the 4900 block of FM-1960, just east of Ferrel Road, shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday. That's when the driver of a white F-250 hit him.

EMS treated the pedestrian at the scene, but he did not survive, HCSO said.

Deputies said the driver of the F-250 stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The driver did not show any signs of intoxication, investigators said.

Witnesses told deputies the driver was not speeding. Officials also noted that the roadway is very dark in that area and there are no crosswalks or sidewalks nearby.

"We've had a lot of auto-pedestrian fatalities here in the last couple months, all over the county in general," Sgt. B. Boundurant said. "We just want to remind pedestrians to use crosswalks, cross always at intersections, make sure they're not walking in roadways. Roadways are meant for vehicles, not for people."

SEE ALSO: Woman driving with 2 kids hits and kills pedestrian trying to cross street in N. Houston, HCSO says