Man crossing West Little York hit and killed in crash with 18-year-old driver, deputies say

Investigators said the 18-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene to speak with deputies. Deputies had a warning about walking near busy roads.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man walking trying to cross the road in northwest Harris County was hit and killed.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said an 18-year-old driver didn't see the man walking in the 7800 block of West Little York until it was too late and hit him around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road from north to south.

"There are no sidewalks or crosswalks in the area," Deshana Cheek with HCSO Vehicular Crimes said. "He did appear to be in the lane, not on the side of the road or anything like that."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the teenage driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene to speak with deputies.

Deputies reminded pedestrians that if you're walking near a road, you should face traffic.

"So if you're in a westbound lane of traffic, you should be walking against traffic, where you can see the traffic that's coming toward you," Cheek said.

No charges have been filed, though the crash is still under investigation.