Surveillance video shows store owner stopping serial robbery suspects in the Heights

Surveillance video shows a robbery being stopped when the owner of Pearle Vision on Yale Street shoved the suspects out of the Heights store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery in progress was stopped when a store owner took matters into his own hands in the Heights, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Nate Gorman and his wife are small business owners at Pearle Vision on Yale street near IH-610. Gorman told ABC13 that their shop had been a target once or twice a week for six weeks. They want the men responsible to be held accountable.

In December, two suspects were seen on surveillance video entering the storm. Gorman said one of the suspects, shown in the white cap, was familiar with the store workers.

"I told them I was sick of them robbing us, and they needed to go," Gorman said.

Gorman reportedly told police the man with the white cap had been stealing from their business for several weeks, costing them several thousands of dollars in losses.

"We're a small business owner, and this affects us greatly," Gorman said.

He said he asked the men to leave after recognizing one in the white cap. The first suspect left, and his accomplice can be seen on video with a black beanie ignoring the order and walking to see the glasses toward the back of the store.

"I was kind of sick of it. So I helped escort him to the front door. He grabbed a bunch of Gucci's, and you see on the video the altercation happened," Gorman said.

He said the suspect in the black beanie didn't get away with those glasses, but he punched Gorman in the face while being pushed out of the store.

"My family's financial security is tied to the store," Gorman said.

Family, and a store full of customers and employees, Gorman told ABC13 he needed to do something, so he shoved the second suspect with the beanie all the way out of his store.

"They're clearly desperate. They do it over and over and over again. So the quicker we get them off the streets, the better, but more importantly, we've got to keep them off the streets," Gorman said.

Despite Gorman's back-to-back robberies, statistics through the ABC13 Neighborhood safety tracker show Independence Heights, Melrose and Graceland have seen a decrease in robberies in the last three years. Gorman said he and others across Houston feel that crime has spiked since the pandemic, and this is just one of many examples.

