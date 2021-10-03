Harris County Pct. 7 deputy constable involved in Beltway feeder crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash Sunday morning in west Houston involved a Harris County Precinct 7 deputy constable's cruiser.
It happened some time before 9:30 a.m. on the Beltway 8 feeder road at Westheimer Road.
A vehicle struck the deputy constable's cruiser while traveling through the intersection, authorities said, but it wasn't clear who was at fault.
The deputy constable suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office, but the injuries weren't believed to be serious.
The other vehicle involved had multiple people inside. A passenger was taken to a hospital with a leg injury, authorities said.
Sunday morning's crash was the second incident involving a law enforcement vehicle this weekend. A Houston police officer was hospitalized earlier after a crash involving a pickup truck in southwest Houston.
