Passenger shooting at another vehicle shoots own driver in road rage in NW Harris Co., deputies say

The passenger allegedly reached across the driver while firing at the other truck before mistakenly shooting him in the hand in the process.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage incident where a passenger accidentally shot the hand of the driver he was with.

It happened near the Tollway Service Road on Clay Road near the 5000 block of Kleinbrook.

According to Sergeant Livingston with HCSO, a person called and said that they were run off the road by another car with two men inside.

At some point, there was an exchange of words between the men. That is when the passenger inside the second vehicle reached over and shot through the window before mistakenly shooting the driver's hand, who deputies said was his brother-in-law.

All three of the men were detained once deputies arrived.

The driver who was shot was taken to the hospital by ambulance in fair condition. The person in the first car was not injured, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Deputies say that the passenger will most likely be charged with deadly conduct.