Post-tornado recovery: Pasadena, Deer Park to conduct free meal service to those displaced

Deer Park Independent School District will open a relief center on Friday for those affected by an EF3 tornado on Tuesday.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday, those who were affected by the tornado that swept through the area will have access to free meals.

Deer Park ISD will offer complimentary breakfast and lunch to children up to 18 years old. Curbside meals will be available at two elementary schools, and the Transportation Department will deliver meals to additional locations.

In the meantime, the district will remain closed due to school damage and power outages.

One Power Movement Community Development Center is working with the Houston Food Bank and Bible Way Food Pantry to open a relief site Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 9022 Frey Road in Houston.

Families impacted will be provided free food, water, and cleaning products.

Below is the Deer Park ISD schedule for meal distribution

Curbside:

Carpenter Elementary and Deepwater Elementary at 8 a.m. - 1,000 meal kits with breakfast and lunch packaged together while supplies last.

Bus deliveries:

Bus 1 - Piedmont Apartments at 8:15 a.m.: bus will remain there for 30 to 45 minutes

Bus 2 - The Falls of Deer Park at 8 a.m.: Cinnamon Ridge - 9 a.m. - bus will remain at each stop - 30 to 45 minutes

Bus 3 - Deer Park Elementary (Wilshire Apartments and surrounding neighborhood) at 8 a.m.: the P Street parking lot. The bus will remain there for 30 to 45 minutes.

