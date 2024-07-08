Hurricane Beryl victim assistance: Help with food, shelter and other services

Widespread wind damage and debris aren't the only concern for Hurricane Beryl victims in southeast Texas.

We want to help storm victims get back on their feet by providing them with the most important essentials: fresh food, clean water, shelter, and even mental health services.

ABC13 is updating this list of resources. Submit relief tips here.

Disaster Assistance

FEMA is now taking applications for individual and public assistance for areas impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov to apply. You can also apply on the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

If you have lost your home in Hurricane Beryl, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Food Assistance

Houston Food Bank said it is closely monitoring conditions and will provide relief through its 1,600 community partners across SE Texas.

If you need food assistance, please call 832-369-9390. You can also click here to find free food assistance in your area.

Houston Food Bank has partners in Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Montgomery, Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Grimes, Liberty, Madison, Robertson, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington counties.

Mental Health

If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988.

Urgent Mental Health Services



Veterans Crisis Line : Dial 9-8-8, option #1

: Dial 9-8-8, option #1 24/7 Crisis Text Line : Text TX to 741741

: Text TX to 741741 Texas 2-1-1: Dial 2-1-1, option #8

Non-Urgent Mental Health Services in Harris Co.: 866-970-4770

Shelters

For additional shelter information, dial American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

