A chase ended with gunfire in northeast Houston. Pasadena police say it started as a drug investigation, but two of the suspects took off.

Suspects take off after chase ends with gunfire and crash in NE Houston, Pasadena PD says

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena authorities say shots were fired, and at least two suspects bailed during a police chase last week.

Sgt. Raul Granados with the Pasadena Police Department said officers attempted to do a traffic stop on two vehicles related to a drug investigation last Thursday, Oct. 26, at about 7:05 p.m.

"One of the vehicles stopped immediately. The other vehicle fled, initiated a short pursuit, but we terminated it because of the way they were driving," Granados said. "They were going into oncoming traffic."

Two suspects in the stopped car were arrested. Granados said officers then came across the fleeing vehicle when it crashed near Langley near Hirsch Road in northeast Houston.

Granados said two other suspects in the second car took off, and police heard gunfire.

"We don't know exactly in which direction those shots were fired at, if they were fired towards the officer or somebody else," Granados said. No one was reportedly hurt.

Police say they also found handcuffs and other police gear in one of the suspect vehicles.

"It could be that they (the suspects) were bringing handcuffs to pass off as being police officers and try to rip them for their contraband," Granados added.

The two people who ran have not been arrested.