attempted abduction

Man wanted for attempting to abduct 3 girls in Pasadena and Deer Park, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap two young girls on two separate occasions.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 stream.

Police said the suspect tried to lure the two young girls into his car on Monday, April 4. Both incidents happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Preston Avenue, between 7 and 8 a.m.

In both cases, the man asked for directions and then asked the young girls to get closer, as he said he could not hear the answer. In one of the cases, the man showed a handgun and threatened to harm the girl if she did not comply, police said.

Pasadena police said they later learned that a man matching the same description tried to lure another young girl into his car in the Deer Park area on the same day.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, with medium-length brown hair and a subtle goatee. The vehicle in all three cases was described as a dark grey four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, with black rims and a sunroof.



Police are urging parents to remain vigilant and remind their kids not to talk to strangers or get into the vehicle of a person they don't know.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 713-475-7266.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenadeer parkattempted abductionpasadena isdkidnappingwarning
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION
Father stops attempted abduction of 13-year-old daughter
HISD police search for woman who tried to abduct child
6-year-old rescued by Louisville police after being kidnapped
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
TOP STORIES
Carjacking victim expressed security concerns before he was killed
NASA astronaut reacts to Russian leaders threatened to abandon him
HPD chief says help needed to stop 'revolving door' offenders
2 injured in west Harris County shooting, authorities say
Crime-ridden Houston neighborhood sees patrolling increase
2 killed in plane crash in Marlin, Texas, DPS says
Carjacking victim found dead under truck at end of chaotic crime scene
Show More
Number of COVID patients in ICU is at its lowest, county judge says
Houston nonprofit tries to help adults with autism being underemployed
SAVE THE DATE! RodeoHouston dates released for 2023
2 suspects accused of HCSO deputy's murder to appear in court today
Video shows burglars posing as workers in Sugar Land
More TOP STORIES News