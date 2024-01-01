Man caught on camera trying to kidnap 4-year-old boy at Florida Walmart store

An attempted kidnapping was caught on video at a Walmart store in Lehigh Acres, Florida, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- Surveillance cameras captured a kidnapping attempt at a Florida Walmart store.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a man grabbed a 4-year-old boy by the wrist and tried to walk away with him in Lehigh Acres.

A family member pulled the child back.

Deputies reviewed the store's video, and less than an hour later, they arrested the suspect at his home.

He has been charged with false imprisonment of a child.