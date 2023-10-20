Stabbing victim found in man's vehicle in north Houston, police say

Police are still trying to make sense of how a woman was found stabbed multiple times in a SUV as they made a traffic stop Thursday night. It all started when a witness called police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are still trying to make sense of how a woman was found stabbed multiple times in an SUV as they made a traffic stop Thursday night. It all started when a witness called police, concerned about what they saw in north Houston.

It was around 9 p.m. Thursday when police say they got a call from someone who said she saw a man dragging a bloody woman into a car.

Thanks to that person who called in, police were able to track down the SUV and made a traffic stop on the North Freeway near Cypresswood. A man was driving the SUV, and officers found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times in several parts of her body. The 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, reportedly in critical condition.

James L. Farmer, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment

Police say they believe the driver may have been on drugs.

"That male, his statement to us is that she's his friend," said HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre. "According to the sergeant on the scene, (the driver) appears to be impaired of some kind, so he's not being very cooperative. We don't believe it's a kidnapping. There is obviously more to it, so at this point, he is a person of interest,"

The woman's name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.