Houston airports set massive, all-time passenger record in 2023

HOUSTON, Texas -- If those lines at the airport seemed even longer than normal this past year, there's good reason. Houston's two airports set an all-time record in 2023, Houston Airports just announced.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) combined saw a record 60.1 million passengers in last year, according to air service data. The last time the Houston Airports system set a passenger record was 2019, when the airport system welcomed 59.7 million passengers. The COVID pandemic shut the airports down in 2020.

In 2023, Houston Airports welcomed a whopping 6 million more passengers than it did in 2022, according to service data. Less dramatic but still impressive, the two airports welcomed nearly 370,000 more passengers than in 2019.

