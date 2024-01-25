WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Private plane loses landing gear while approaching Hobby Airport runway, officials say

KTRK logo
Thursday, January 25, 2024 8:34PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live StreamWatch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock
KTRK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hobby Airport operations aren't being impacted Thursday afternoon despite a private plane's landing gear collapsing.

The Houston Airport System said a runway was shut down as the Houston Fire Department and other crew responded to the scene.

Officials said the plane was in the "safety area" of the runway.

The number of people on board and injuries was not immediately disclosed.

SkyEye captured what appeared to be a twin-propeller engine aircraft at rest where the runway and a grassy field meet. The plane's rear door was wide open.

ABC13 is gathering additional facts from the scene. Tune in or stream Eyewitness News broadcasts this afternoon for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW