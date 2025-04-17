ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair continues to change lives after 5 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In April 2020, during the pandemic, ABC13 launched the Who's Hiring Job Fair, and five years later, it's still changing lives.

When the pandemic hit, it impacted the local economy. In the Houston area, the April 2020 jobs report showed more than 300,000 people lost their jobs. To help connect those looking for work, we launched the ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair.

These programs made their way to Antwyon Derouen.

"I was sitting at home playing video games," Derouen recalled.

Looking to change that, Derouen learned about a certification program to break into the oil and gas industry. The problem was that he couldn't afford it.

That changed when he reached out to Workforce Solutions.

"They gave me a check, and right before then, I was in school," Derouen said. "Five weeks later, I got my certification."

The certificate helped land Derouen a job. Now, he's not only working but also representing his company at job fairs and sharing his story.

"They're willing to help you," Derouen explained. "They're willing to pay for your school. They're willing to get you to do something besides sitting at home and playing video games."

This month, our job fair focuses on education and a way to pay college students to teach in the classroom. A program, Deans for Impact, said it can make a bigger impact than putting uncertified teachers in the classroom.

"It may start off with observing that master teacher or providing support to individual students, but as the teacher apprentices gain more confidence and more skills, they're able to take on more of the work," Deans for Impact executive director Valerie Sakimura explained.

The non-profit found that only about 20 districts across the state use apprenticeship programs, with half of them in the Houston area. One is Deer Park ISD.

"One of the things that we have been really impressed with as we have gotten to know their program is they are incredibly intentional thinking about the long-term impact of apprentices in their district," Sakimura explained.

More districts could start using apprenticeships. Workforce Solutions received funds to help cover students' pay.

ABC13 is exploring more of the program during the Who's Hiring Job Fair on our 24/7 stream at 10 a.m.

We also have a way for you to get a job in the education and community service industry.

An in-person event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Burnett Bayland Community Center, located at 6026 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77081.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.

