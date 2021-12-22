Scammers luring victims with fake package tracking text messages

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11291529" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police departments across the greater Houston area are looking into a possible scam impacting children during Christmas time.

Sender appears to be from a personal, 10-digit phone number

The message does not mention the company involved

The message asks to update the shipping address

Possible spelling errors in the text

Go to the online receipt you got from the internet retailer

Click on the tracking links sent to you by the company

Never click on unnamed text message links

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Watch out for a package tracking scam that could show up in your text messages.Consumers across the county are reporting unsolicited text messages that ask you to confirm your shipping address, but experts say you should not click on the link in the message.ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling received the same text message overnight, and said he almost clicked the link since he is expecting a package, just like millions of other Americans as Christmas approaches.An ABC13 producer also got the same text overnight.Scammers are taking advantage of the boom in online shopping and package deliveries.The scam text claims to be from package tracking and includes a shipping code. It asks you to confirm your address by clicking the link in the text message.Experts say the link will take you to a website that will ask you for personal information under the guise of confirming your address, but the real purpose is to get credit card numbers and other personal information.Attorney generals from across the country are warning about this scam.If you have received similar text messages, block the number and delete the text.