Did Beryl damage your roof? Here are tips for avoiding a scam

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The days following a major storm are always busy for roofers in the Houston area.

Carlos Elizondo II, the president of Sugar Land Premier Roofing, said he's not getting a lot of sleep following Hurricane Beryl's arrival on Monday.

"I've probably been going to sleep around 1 a.m. and waking up at 5 a.m.," he said.

Elizondo has nearly a decade of experience in the roofing business.

His father, who he runs the company with, has two decades of experience in the field.

The fact that they are local is key, according to Elizondo.

"Storm chasing is a big thing here," he said. "You're going to have people coming down from all over the nation for a catastrophe like this. Use somebody local and somebody you trust."

How do you know if you can trust a roofing company?

Elizondo said to look them up with the Better Business Bureau.

He said don't use them if they aren't on that organization's website.

You can also ask for references and check out reviews on the internet.

Elizondo said references are more trustworthy since things you see online can be doctored.

He added that legitimate companies will also use photos and software when they're inspecting your roof in order to get an accurate scope of the damage.

"Not getting it right the first time definitely hurts the second time," Elizondo said.

Cost is another thing you should look at before paying someone.

Elizondo said you should be skeptical if you're paying less than $500 for minor roof repairs.

He added that the cost of a roof replacement should start around $20,000 depending on the size of your home.

You also shouldn't rush to get repairs done, but he did say one thing needs to happen as soon as possible if your roof has been damaged by a storm.

"I would rush to get an emergency tarp placed," he explained. "Once that's on there, you can take your time."

