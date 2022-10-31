Lost wheel spark ignites large grass fire in Brazoria Co., officials say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A spark from a boat trailer led to an hours-long fight by several fire departments to put out a large grass fire in Brazoria County.

The Oyster Creek Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to CR-227 near FM-2004 around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters said a boat trailer lost its wheel, causing a spark, which started the fire.

It took Oyster Creek Community VFD firefighters, in collaboration with U.S. Fish & Wildlife and at least seven other local fire departments, about seven hours to extinguish the flames.

The fire department shared several photos of the massive flames and destruction they left behind.

Officials said it's unclear how many acres burned in the fire.

Less than a week ago, Brazoria County announced an outdoor burn ban due to dry conditions.

