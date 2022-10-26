Outdoor burn ban in effect for unincorporated Harris and Brazoria Counties

Be aware! There are some exceptions. For example, outdoor cookouts and barbeques are OK, and so is welding as long as you abide by fire codes.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- With the dry conditions we've been seeing across southeast Texas, there's a risk that fire can quickly spread.

That's why outdoor burn bans go into effect on Wednesday for unincorporated areas of both Harris and Brazoria Counties.

This means no burning outdoors -- or you may face some heavy fines

The following map of unincorporated Harris County highlights the areas where the burn ban is in effect.

It's always a good idea to keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

"The burn ban is meant to ensure the safety of our residents and their properties" said Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. "We want to encourage residents to adhere to wildfire risk education and preparedness at all times yet, especially in these very dry conditions."

Further details about the burn bans are available on both the Harris and Brazoria websites.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) is what's used to determine when a burn ban should go into effect. It's a scale from 0 to 800.

Generally, drought conditions are considered to be concerning around level 575.

Harris County will typically declare a burn ban when the area reaches between 575 and 600.

Some factors that are examined include soil moisture levels, dry fuels like grass, leaves, trees -- anything that could feed a fire -- and of course, rainfall totals.

In Brazoria County, the KBDI was measured at 630.

If you violate the burn ban, you could face fines up to $500.

