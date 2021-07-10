feel good

Houston Army veteran gifted mortgage-free home in Cypress

By Joseph Gleason
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Army veteran gifted mortgage-free home in Cypress

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Army veteran is getting comfortable in his new home in Cypress and he won't have to pay a mortgage thanks to a group called Operation Finally Home.

The nonprofit has been a part of 300 projects for deserving veterans in 34 states since 2005. They teamed up with Howard Hughes Corp, Perry Homes, Greater Houston Builders Association and the Houston Texans to present Stephen Netzley and his daughter Mrazy their new home on Friday.

"Stephen's been blown up, shot at and done things we would never would imagine," said Lee Kirgan with Operation Finally Home. "The least we can do is repay him the huge debt we owe him to our country. Stephen really did earn this house on the battlefield with his blood."

READ ALSO: Veteran with PTSD and his family surprised with new home
EMBED More News Videos

A Marine and his family thought they were just in the running to receive a home. But in the video, they instead found out some good news.



The Army veteran has seen his share of challenging times in his six years of service. He completed two tours in Afghanistan.

"I'm definitely grateful for everybody's support," he said. "It's just been an amazing experience and we're really grateful."

Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin, who comes from a military background, was there to show his support for something he says is close to his heart.

"This is my passion," he said. "He put his life on the line, I'm sure, countless times. I'm sure he's seen things and done things that half of us couldn't imagine. This is a small price we can pay to show our appreciation to him and his family after being away for so long."

Each year, the Texans partner with Operation Finally Home to provide a mortgage-free home to a wounded, ill or injured military veteran, first responder, or widow of the fallen and their families in honor of their service and sacrifice to country and community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmortgagessocietyveteransmilitaryhomegood newsarmyfeel goodveteranall good news
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Kindergartner hugs each classmate when school day ends
Halloween star Anthony Alfano reveals 2021 costume
Students show Astros game spirit all the way down to Minute Maid Park
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News