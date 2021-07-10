Houston Army veteran gifted mortgage-free home in Cypress

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7499005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Marine and his family thought they were just in the running to receive a home. But in the video, they instead found out some good news.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Army veteran is getting comfortable in his new home in Cypress and he won't have to pay a mortgage thanks to a group calledThe nonprofit has been a part of 300 projects for deserving veterans in 34 states since 2005. They teamed up with Howard Hughes Corp, Perry Homes, Greater Houston Builders Association and the Houston Texans to present Stephen Netzley and his daughter Mrazy their new home on Friday."Stephen's been blown up, shot at and done things we would never would imagine," said Lee Kirgan with Operation Finally Home. "The least we can do is repay him the huge debt we owe him to our country. Stephen really did earn this house on the battlefield with his blood."The Army veteran has seen his share of challenging times in his six years of service. He completed two tours in Afghanistan."I'm definitely grateful for everybody's support," he said. "It's just been an amazing experience and we're really grateful."Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin, who comes from a military background, was there to show his support for something he says is close to his heart."This is my passion," he said. "He put his life on the line, I'm sure, countless times. I'm sure he's seen things and done things that half of us couldn't imagine. This is a small price we can pay to show our appreciation to him and his family after being away for so long."Each year, the Texans partner with Operation Finally Home to provide a mortgage-free home to a wounded, ill or injured military veteran, first responder, or widow of the fallen and their families in honor of their service and sacrifice to country and community.