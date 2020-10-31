Society

Veteran with PTSD and his family surprised with new home

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Shawn Friesen and his family are thankful after learning their new home would be mortgage-free.

Operation Finally Home by Tilson Homes and The Greater Houston Builders Association decided to pay off the family's mortgage after learning their story.

"This is a huge blessing for us," Friesen said

As the family toured their future home, their three children became extremely excited knowing that they will finally have a place to call their own.

Friesen, who suffers from PTSD and traumatic brain injury, said having this home will mean he can finally settle in and continue to do what he can for his fellow veterans who may suffer just like him.

"It's going to change our lives forever," he said. "For me to help and volunteer for the veteran community."

The family said it's a great feeling to know there are so many good people in the world who are willing to help others.

Their home is expected to be finished sometime in 2021. They said they cannot wait to step into their new home and create new memories.

