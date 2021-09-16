MS-13 leader gets life sentence without parole for Missouri City murder of 16-year-old witness

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An MS-13 gang leader has been sentenced to life in prison for ordering the killing of a 16-year-old witness to several murders.Omar Torres, 28, was already behind bars in connection with another shooting in 2016 when he ordered several other gang members to kill Estuar Quinonez at Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office.One of the murders Quinonez witnessed was that of Noe Mendez, a rival gang member who was shot by several MS-13 members. Torres was arrested for his role in Mendez's killing.Quinonez later told police about Mendez's killing and agreed to testify against Torres.On June 13, 2016, Quinonez was lured to Buffalo Run Park where he was shot more than 15 times as he sat on the bench. According to authorities, Torres had phoned in the orders from jail.Now, five years after the killing, Torres was sentenced to life in prison without parole."Instead of showing remorse after being arrested for gunning down someone in cold blood, this defendant doubled down and had a witness killed to cover his tracks," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Someone who can take life so easily deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars without the chance of ever getting out."