sentencing

MS-13 member gets 50 years in prison in Missouri City murder of 16-year-old witness

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen found dead near jogging trail in park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An MS-13 gang member who took part in the killing of a 16-year-old witness to several murders has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Jose Guerra Sibrian pleaded guilty this week for his role in the June 2016 slaying of Estuar Quinonez at Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City.

The video above is from a June 2016 report on the Missouri City killing of Estuar Quinonez.

A co-defendant in the case, Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to prosecutors, Sibrian and several other gang members lured Quinonez to the park where they shot him more than 15 times as he sat on a bench.

Sibrian, the district attorney's office said, planned the killing because the teenager had witnessed several gang-related murders and the suspects wanted to ensure that he would never talk.

The district attorney's office added Herrera-Hernandez admitted to getting into contact with gang leaders in El Salvador to get permission to kill the teenager. Sibrian was among the gang members who hid in the park before the shooting.

"We will continue to hold gang members accountable for their brutal, illegal actions that terrorize entire communities," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. "Targeting a witness is a vicious crime, and we will continue to seek justice for the victims and their families."

At the time of the incident, Eyewitness News reported Quinonez's body was found on one of the jogging trails near a footbridge inside the park.

SEE MORE: Teen found dead near jogging trail in Missouri City park
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissouri citysentencingmurdergang violencegang activityms 13 gangteen killedgang
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SENTENCING
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in 2018 Parkland massacre
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says
Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of Susan Berman
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News