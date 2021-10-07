Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery leak stops, but road closures remain in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A tank at a Texas City refinery that was spewing crude oil has stopped leaking, officials said Thursday.
However, the Texas City Office of Emergency Management said Loop 197 next to the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery is expected to remain closed for the next two days as clean-up gets underway.
Officials add all spilled crude oil was contained on site and is being removed and properly treated.
The leak began Wednesday morning, and it was blamed on the failure of a pump seal at the facility, according to Bruce Clawson, interim director of Homeland Security for Texas City. No injuries were reported.
The Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery has a refining capacity of 593,000 barrels of oil per day, according to company documents.
It wasn't clear how much oil had spilled. Video from SkyEye showed a large amount of fluid spewing from a large tank at the site Wednesday.
"The refinery has deployed air monitoring in the community as a precaution, and there is no indication of risk to the community," Marathon Petroleum Corporation communications manager Jamal Kheiry said in a statement.
Kheiry also said an investigation is planned to determine what caused the spill.
