SWAT on scene where man is held up after allegedly shooting an HPD officer, police say

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting in the 12800 block of Roydon Dr. Prelim info is a suspect fired at an officer, striking the officer. The officer was transported to an area hospital. No suspect info at this time. Please avoid the area.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/wEfWLUD92N — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 18, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11973915" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SWAT has been on the scene since early Saturday morning and has reportedly been in contact with the suspect who is barricaded inside the complex.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a heavy SWAT presence at a southeast apartment complex where a man is accused of shooting an HPD officer early Saturday morning.The shooting happened shortly after 2:11 a.m. at The Parker at Ellington apartment complex on Roydon Drive and Kurland after the officer responded to a call of someone firing a weapon, according to police.The officer was struck in the leg searching for the location of where the shots were coming from. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries to both legs but is expected to make a full recovery.SWAT arrived to search for the suspect who is described as a Black male in his 20s or 30s, wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.Around 8:45 a.m. our ABC13 crew was on the scene, heard gunfire and took cover. An HPD officer said over the radio that the suspect was firing shots toward officers and instructed to find a safe spot.WATCH: COMMANDER SPEAKS ON CURRENT STAND-OFF SITUATIONThe family of the suspect arrived and talked exclusively with Eyewitness News. The suspect's uncle spoke with us and said that he has been in contact with his nephew and that he is suffering from mental health issues.According to Commander Megan Howard of the Houston Police Department, those who live in the area are advised to stay away from the 12800 block of Roydon Drive as this is still an active scene.