WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

HPD officer shoots suspect to death after responding to call in Spring Branch East, police say

Rosie Nguyen Image
ByRosie Nguyen via KTRK logo
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 2:40PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot to death by an officer at the scene of a disturbance Houston police were called to Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the department.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The shooting took place at about 8 a.m. in the 7600 block of Long Point Road in Spring Branch East.

Officers were initially called to that location because of a reported disturbance with a weapon.

No officers were hurt, HPD said.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.