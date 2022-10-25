HPD officer shoots suspect to death after responding to call in Spring Branch East, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot to death by an officer at the scene of a disturbance Houston police were called to Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the department.

The shooting took place at about 8 a.m. in the 7600 block of Long Point Road in Spring Branch East.

Officers were initially called to that location because of a reported disturbance with a weapon.

No officers were hurt, HPD said.

