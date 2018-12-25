ARREST

Officers open fire on man as he tries to open drivers' doors in SW Houston

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say officers opened fire on a man as he tried to open drivers' doors in southwest Houston.

Police say the officer was dispatched to a traffic hazard around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Fuqua and Almeda.

Authorities said the man was trying to open drivers' doors at this intersection.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he tried to apprehend the suspect, but the officer discharged his weapon and shot at the man. He was not hit.

Police say the man then started chasing the officer in and out of traffic.

Another officer arrived on scene, and was able to take the man into custody.

