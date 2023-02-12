Off-duty officer chases gunman after shots fired during fight at steakhouse downtown, HPD says

An off-duty Houston police officer chased down a suspect who allegedly opened fire during a fight at a restaurant downtown, according to HPD.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department chased down a suspected gunman after shots were fired at a steakhouse downtown, according to investigators.

Eyewitness News noticed police activity from Houston Transtar cameras at about 10 p.m. on Saturday.

HPD officers said they responded to a restaurant located at 500 West Dallas Street at about 9:45 p.m.

Officers told ABC13 two large groups were involved when a man opened fire after a fight inside the restaurant.

One of the groups left the steakhouse, and shortly after that, the other half followed them, according to police.

As they were driving away, the suspect allegedly began to open fire toward the group that was leaving.

Investigators said there were no reported injuries.

Police said an off-duty officer, who was working security at the restaurant, saw the incident and helped catch the suspect after a foot chase.

Officers say the suspect was arrested and is being charged with deadly conduct and an evading charge.

Overnight, we took a closer look at crime in downtown Houston.

According to our Neighborhood Safety Tracker, there have been more than 1,000 assaults downtown in the past year. That's more than the four-year average.

Robberies are also above average for downtown.

Overall across the city of Houston, rates for crimes like these are down compared to the last four years.