Off-duty deputy opens fire on suspect allegedly breaking into cars, HPD says

The deputy received a notification that his truck was being broken into before confronting the suspect, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Harris County deputy reportedly opened fire on a suspect who was breaking into cars on Saturday night, police say.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. at 10402 Town and Country Way at the Pearl City Centre Apartment complex.

According to HPD, the deputy got a notification on his OnStar saying that his car was potentially being burglarized. The deputy went outside and encountered the suspect in the driver's seat, at which time he reportedly told the suspect he was law enforcement.

The suspect hesitated, ran around the truck, into another vehicle, and drove towards the deputy, who was standing in the driveway.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the two as the suspect rammed into the wall and drove away, officials said.

According to HPD, the deputy, a nine-year veteran, did not sustain any injuries.

Police are searching for a newer model Toyota Camry with damage to the front and possible bullet holes.

Police described the suspect as having a medium skin tone and wearing a surgical mask.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division of Crime Stoppers.