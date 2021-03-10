deadly shooting

Man gunned down in Midtown was Houston rapper Obe Noir, friend says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who was gunned down in the middle of a street near Midtown has been identified by a friend as a Houston rapper.

The shooting happened on Monday at around 3:45 a.m. on Fannin Street near Rosalie, according to police.

A detective with the Houston Police Department said witnesses heard shots and saw the victim, identified as Xavier 'Obe Noir' Roberson, running down the street. He said that's when a car began circling around Roberson and two suspects, identified as Black males, got out of the car and shot him.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Police said the driver of a white vehicle found Roberson on the street and immediately called 911.

The 33-year-old rapper, who was just about to release new music, had a passion for his craft and was known as a "good man." In the video above, you'll get a glimpse of what motivated him to kick start his music career.



On Tuesday, Eyewitness News spoke with Cal Wayne, a friend of Roberson, both of whom grew up in Cuney Homes. He said Roberson was also friends with George Floyd, whose death sparked a nationwide call for change after he was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police.



Wayne confirmed to ABC13 that Roberson was the shooting victim and said he's known him his entire life.



The two would do community work alongside notable Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth.



Wayne said Roberson, who was in his 30s, played basketball overseas after attending Texas Southern University.



"He was an excellent story teller and we'll miss him," said Wayne, who said he helped kick start the rapper's music career.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.
