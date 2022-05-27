NRA's meeting in Houston kicks off as protesters call for it to be canceled

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, people started to make their way to the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston for the NRA's annual meetings.On-site registration started for the event expected to bring up to 80,000 people to Houston Thursday. A dozen people or so people gathered to protest the event in front of City Hall, one mile from the convention center.There is growing opposition that the NRA is going forward with their planned annual meetings after the horrific shooting in Uvalde two days prior."If the city can cancel the rodeo for public health, isn't this an issue of public safety?" said Neil Aquino, who showed up to protest.Polly Johnson, another protester, added, "I feel very strongly that Mayor (Sylvester) Turner should cancel the NRA convention."Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city cannot cancel the event due to a binding legal contract.Turner and other city leaders held a news conference Thursday afternoon saying they were prepared for the convention and the protests and asked people to remain peaceful if they exercise their first amendment right.The guest list for the event is changing. On Thursday, musicians Don McLean and Larry Gatlin, who was set to perform at the meeting, backed out in light of the shooting.Congressman Crenshaw and Senator Cornyn pulled out a few days ago, before the Uvalde shooting. Crenshaw is in Ukraine, and Cornyn has a scheduling conflict.Former President Donald Trump has confirmed in a statement he is set to attend the convention, and a spokesperson for Senator Ted Cruz said that he would be in attendance as well.ABC13 has reached out multiple times to Gov. Greg Abbott's office to find out his plans, but there has been no response.Anthony Segura, an NRA trainer from New Mexico attending the conference, said that what happened in Uvalde struck him as his daughter-in-law is a teacher."I can honestly say two nights ago, I didn't sleep all night thinking about it," said Segura.He says, though, that guns are not the problem."Everybody blames the gun. Everybody blames the NRA. You know, we are not the bad guy. Our main emphasis is on safety and on training," Segura said.John Thoesen, another attendee, said, "We are just as sorry as anybody else. We don't want to see this happen. All we are trying to say is blaming the gun, the people who own guns, and the law-abiding gun owners of this country. We are not the cause of this problem."A protest organized by several local groups is set to happen Friday from noon to three at Discovery Green.