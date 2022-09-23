At least 15 horses killed in massive stable fire in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several horses were killed when flames ripped through a horse stable in northeast Houston overnight.

Houston Fire Department crews were called to a home in the 4800 block of Linn Street around 2 a.m. Friday and arrived to find a large horse barn fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters made a fast attack and were able to get the flames under control.

Officials said at least 15 horses were killed in the fire.

Daylight SkyEye video showed the stable completely destroyed after the fire was put out.

HFD said no civilians or firefighters were injured.

Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.