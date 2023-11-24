Thanksgiving football action isn't just for the pros. Texas high school playoff action rages on, including a highly-anticipated game between two Houston-area undefeated teams.

North Shore and Cy-Fair take center stage in ABC13's Game of the Week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The day after Thanksgiving is a big day in the high school football playoffs.

ABC13's Game of the Week, presented by Community Coffee, is North Shore (12-0) taking on Cy-Fair (11-1).

The Mustangs have been the most dominant high school football program in the Houston area in recent years.

They are the defending state runner-up in 6A Division 1 and look to advance to the regional finals with a win over Cy-Fair.

The Bobcats come in red hot fresh off a 28-21 overtime victory against Katy.

After losing their first game of the season to Ridge Point, Cy-Fair has won 11 in a row.

Much of their credit goes to senior quarterback and University of Texas commit Trey Owens.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Cy-Fair vs. North Shore at NRG Stadium among top HS playoff games on Thanksgiving weekend

Owens has thrown for over 3,000 yards and 42 touchdowns on the season, spreading out his passes between Rice commit Owen Carter (943 yards/12 TD), Connor Porter (822 yards/11 TD), Charun Davis (559 yards/4TD) and Wyatt Herbel (483 yards/11 TD).

North Shore is North Shore. They have outscored opponents 565-175.

Junior duel-threat quarterback Kaleb Bailey leads the Mustangs offense.

Bailey, back this year after sitting out most of last year with a knee injury, can beat you with his arm and his legs.

Terrence Guillory II, Christopher Barnes, and Deion Deblanc are Bailey's top pass catchers on offense.

Mustangs have a balance of the pass with the run. DeAndre Hardeman Jr. and Chris Thomas tote the rock for the team from the Eastside.

North Shore's defense is very stingy with talent all over the field. The defense will be tested with the Cy-Fair pass-first offense.

Look for defensive players Devin Sanchez, the best 20205 cornerback in the nation, DB Lavonte Johnson, LB's Dillon Dixon and Jarvon Coles, who will make an impact on this ballgame. So get your popcorn. This should be a very well-played and coached Texas high school football game.

The game will be on Friday at 2 p.m. at NRG Stadium.