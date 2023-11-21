Cy-Fair vs. North Shore at NRG Stadium among top HS playoff games on Thanksgiving weekend

It's every high school football program's goal to practice on Thanksgiving.
Turkey Day practices mean you've made it to the third round of Texas high school football playoffs.
Cy-Fair will face North Shore at NRG Stadium on Friday at 2 p.m. as part of a big high school football triple-header. The Bobcats eliminated Katy with a 29-21 overtime win. It was the shortest run for the Katy Tigers since 2001.
The early game at NRG Stadium kicks off at 10 a.m. when Hightower (11-1) takes on C.E. King (9-3) in a 6A Division II matchup. Both schools needed come-from-behind wins to advance. The Hightower Hurricanes eliminated The Heights, 26-21.
The C.E. King Panthers rallied back from down 20-7 in the third quarter to advance past Clear Falls, 37-20.
The 6 p.m. game at NRG Stadium is a 6A Division I matchup between Lamar (12-0) and Atascocita (10-2). The Lamar Texans advanced to the third round with a 31-28 win over Ridge Point. Atascocita jumped out to a 41-21 lead on Pearland and beat the Oilers 61-35.
Summer Creek advanced to the regional semifinal by beating Clear Creek, 42-0. The Bulldogs next face Stratford at 2 p.m. at Tomball ISD Stadium after the Spartans beat George Ranch, 49-34.
One of the biggest games in the state will undoubtedly be Willis against DeSoto, who are both undefeated, on Friday night at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Alamodome in 6A Division II. DeSoto is the defending state champion, and Willis is having a historic season led by five-star quarterback and Florida-commit, DJ Lagway.
Other Houston-area matchups to look for include:
4A Division I - Region III