1 dead, 2 injured after 49 shots fired into crowd in north Harris County

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a barrage of bullets were fired into a crowd of people in north Harris County.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Dunson Glen.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there was a party or some sort of gathering in an apartment parking lot on Dunson Glen Drive overnight.



Some sort of fight broke out, and multiple people started shooting, officials said. One of the weapons used was possibly an assault rifle.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said there were 49 shots fired. After the shooting, there was a line of cars waiting outside the crime scene tape -- parents coming to pick up their kids.

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition. Officials said that person was taken into surgery.

There were so many shots fired, one man who was sleeping in his apartment said he thought kids were setting off fireworks.

"Yeah, we're gonna move after this. That was it right there," apartment resident Robert Reece said. "We're probably going to try and get out of our lease this week. That's terrible."

As of Tuesday morning, it was still very busy at the scene, with investigators gathering evidence, and a number of people still being questioned by investigators.

