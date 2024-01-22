Man found dead in crashed car may have been committing drive-by shooting, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are working to figure out what led up to the shooting of a man found dead in a vehicle that struck a residence in north Harris County on Monday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the call thinking it was just a car crash in the 12000 block of Marsham Circle. However, when units arrived at the scene, they found the driver dead with possible gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the driver and other occupant(s) of the vehicle may have been committing a drive-by shooting just before the crash.

HCSO said it is possible the driver was shot by one of the occupants in his car. A male was reportedly seen fleeing the area on foot.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asked residents in MUD 150 to check their surveillance cameras for footage of the black four-door Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the incident.

The initial call for service came in at 6:29 a.m. Monday, but gunshots may have been heard just before that time. Gonzalez also asked residents near the scene of the crash to look for video of a male fleeing from the vehicle.

