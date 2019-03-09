woman killed

North Freeway crash kills woman who ran across I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who was running across lanes of the North Freeway was struck and killed late Thursday night.

According to Houston police, the incident happened on Interstate 45 near Little York at about 10:10 p.m.

The 55-year-old woman was struck by a black Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

The victim died at the scene. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired.

No other injuries were reported.
