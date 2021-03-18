No Layups: March Madness is here with two Houston teams ready to dance

Among the topics - serious allegations against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali will discuss the evolving story, which now involves a third lawsuit.
Thursday also marks the start of March Madness, and two area schools, Texas Southern University and the University of Houston, are just getting started.
Texas Southern University opens with a First Four game Thursday afternoon, while the UH Cougars will start their journey in the tourney on Friday.
In these wild times, we could use a superhero.
This week, it's all about the "Justice League: The Snyder Cut."
Plus, David is back from an action-packed spring break vacation and jumping right into the anchor-chair.
No Layups starts at 1 p.m.
