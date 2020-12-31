No Layups: Former teammate of 'The Bachelor' Matt James stops by

Fans of "The Bachelor" will recognize the play on the line, often uttered by the lead at rose ceremonies. Except this time, we have no rose to give.
And while it may not seem like a show about sports would have anything to do with "The Bachelor," you'd be in for a surprise, just like all of the suitors who were shocked to learn they'd get a new Bachelorette barely into their journey with Clare Crawley, who found love early on this past season. That's a different story for a different time, but one you can read right here.
On this New Year's Eve episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali, the guys will have two guests, including Josh Okonye, who played football with the new "Bachelor" Matt James (cue Salt-N-Pepa's "Whatta Man" featuring En Vogue because that's the song playing in all of James' promos and yes, it's stuck in our head).
James, a 29-year-old real estate broker from North Carolina, will begin his primetime journey for love next week, but Okonye is going to give us the gory details (we hope) today. James played football at Wake Forest University, where he met best friend, Tyler Cameron, another member of Bachelor Nation, but we digress.
Is James a mighty, mighty good man? Is he smooth like Barry and does his voice have bass? A body like Arnold with a Denzel face? Agreed, Salt-N-Pepa didn't have James in mind when they came up with the song, but we're not one to miss an opportunity to incorporate lyrics.
Also on the show today is fitness guru Ben Greenfield. He'll be giving health tips for 2021. And bonus points, because is Greenfield on a treadmill while talking to David and Raheel?
But let's not breeze past Okonye's credentials. In 2018, the cornerback was signed to the Detroit Lions. Okonye is a Sugar Land native, who went to George Ranch High School before playing for Wake Forest alongside James (see how that came full circle?)
