no layups

'No Layups' looks ahead to Astros spring training and examines the state of the Houston Texans

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It may feel like winter outside, but inside this week's episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali has spring training in mind.

The guys will have a visit from Houston Astros broadcaster Julia Morales as they attempt to answer life's riddles, like "Are you ready for Astros baseball?" and 'Why is everyone leaving the Houston Texans?"

And speaking of Texans football, they will also talk to Tamara Washington, who is a top publicist for a who's who of players in the NFL.

Related topics:
sportshoustonnflathletesfootballnfl playoffsno layupspodcastsports
