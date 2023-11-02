Woman killed by estranged husband asked police for help several times, attorney tells only ABC13

Nityadevi Ramroop, a 35-year-old woman killed by her estranged husband, asked the police for help several times, an attorney said.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother in Katy was gunned down by her estranged husband days before her divorce was going to be finalized, according to her attorney.

Nityadevi Ramroop, 35, had just returned home when her estranged husband shot her in the driveway, feet away from where their children were inside the home. He took his life shortly after, according to law enforcement.

Uchi Ohia was representing Nitya for about a year and said she worried her estranged may hurt her leading up to the divorce trial.

"Her increasing fear was the trial coming up that he would do something to harm her," Ohia said. "She was being told by his friends that he was saying some very alarming things."

According to Ohia, Nitya did everything she could to try to protect herself and her children. But unfortunately, he said she was failed by the system. Ohia said Nitya called police three or four times, but they told her there was nothing they could do.

"I had advised her to inform the police that she believed he was following her," Ohia said. "There were multiple incidents where she was fearful this man was stalking her. They told her on a couple of occasions, and myself, since he did not commit a crime, that there was nothing they can actually do to prosecute him and if he did do anything that would constitute a crime in their eyes."

ABC13 reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office to find out why more wasn't done. A spokesperson confirmed one incident in June when Nitya called because he was following her and even asked what her options were. The spokesperson said she was advised to contact to her attorney.

"Personally, my reaction it is a little shocking, but I also understand. Unfortunately, we live in a society where some take advantage of those means of getting help by inundating them with calls," Ohia said.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services also got involved at one point after the school their children attended received an anonymous tip, according to Ohia. He said DFPS declined to pursue anything.

An order of protection was granted weeks ago, but her attorney said Nitya feared the piece of paper may not be enough, and she was right, despite doing everything she could- to try and get protection.

When asked what victims in similar situations should do, Ohia hopes people do not get discouraged. He said it is always better to leave the situation, contact police and report incidents, seek legal counsel and know you are not alone. He said Nitya showed tremendous strength trying to get out of the situation and seek help.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

