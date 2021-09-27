officer involved shooting

'No bill' issued for 4 HPD officers let go after at least 21 shots fired at Nicolas Chavez

EMBED <>More Videos

No charges for 4 former officers who shot at unarmed man 21 times

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four Houston police officers who were fired from their jobs last year in the wake of the killing of an unarmed man during a mental episode will not be criminally charged in the case.

On Monday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced a grand jury issued a "no bill" against the former officers in the deadly shooting of Nicolas Chavez. According to the district attorney's office, the "no bill" signified that the panel of community members determined there was no probable cause to charge anyone with a crime.

Editor's note: The video above is from an April 2021 report by Eyewitness News that reflects on one year since the shooting.
EMBED More News Videos

Nicolas Chavez was killed in April 2020 when four officers fired 21 shots at him during a standoff.



Chavez died on April 21, 2020, when police responded to a call of a suicidal person running in and out of traffic.

Four officers opened fired at least 21 times when they confronted him. Police claim Chavez, who was unarmed, ignored commands and threatened officers, even going for an officer's stun gun.

Then-Chief Art Acevedo responded to the growing outrage of the shooting, terminating the officers five months after the shooting happened.

READ ALSO: HPD Chief apologizes to family of man shot 21 times by police

The grand jury determination came after the Civil Rights Division of the district attorney's office presented evidence over a four-day period.

"In officer-involved shootings, grand jurors have a range of options, from criminally negligent homicide to murder, and range of defense considerations, including self-defense and defense of a third person," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Civil Rights Division prosecutors presented all the evidence to ensure grand jurors were fully informed prior to making a decision."

Ogg went on to explain, "The primary question for a grand jury in a police shooting is, 'did officers act reasonably?' Grand jurors are supposed to apply the law to the facts and reach a decision on probable cause. We use this process to ensure that the community decides whether or not police should be charged in on-duty killings."

With no charges on the horizon, the former officers are expected to head to arbitration in a bid to rejoin the department.

Eyewitness News is reaching out to Chavez's family in the wake of the grand jury determination.

READ MORE: Family of Houston man shot and killed by officers suing HPD for $100M

This story is developing. Refresh this page for ongoing updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countypolice involved shootinghouston police departmentfatal shootingpolice shootinggrand juryofficer involved shootingshots firedman killedman shotbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Fallen deputy just returned to work from paternity leave, friend says
Search continues for shooter who killed Pct. 4 deputy, hurt 2 others
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News