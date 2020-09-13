Man shot 21 times by 4 HPD officers in April remembered at vigil

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family, friends and supporters gathered to honor a 27-year-old father and husband on Saturday night with a balloon release and a candlelight vigil.Nicolas Chavez was killed in April when four officers fired 21 shots at him during a standoff after being alerted by 911 callers of a man who appeared to be in mental distress running in and out of traffic."I didn't want to come," said his mother as she fell to tears at the podium. "I just wanted to stick my head in a hole for once and breathe. I haven't had a chance to breathe since that night.""It hurts that a life that was so precious to us was taken," said his wife.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo offered the family a public apology during the vigil."There's nothing we can say or do to bring your son back, but I will tell you we are sorry from the bottom of our hearts," he said.Chavez's supporters present at the vigil expressed a desire to incite change."This is the outcome I wanted," his mother said. "It's not finished though, but we're working on it. [We'll] keep fighting just as hard as we have been."Four officers involved in the standoff were fired, but they have not been charged yet. The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury, who will determine if charges are warranted.