15-year-old surpassed $3,000 goal to feed frontline workers, so here's what she did with the leftover money

Nia Baker, 15, was born with a heart defect. She wants to help kids, just like her doctor helped her.
So she went to work and set up a GoFundMe page. The goal was to raise money to provide meals for healthcare workers. Her goal was to raise $3,000. She raised $2,000 on the site, but didn't stop there.
She then went door-to-door to raise even more. In the end, she was able to feed 271 workers at Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital.
She ended up with $200 left over. So with that money, she plans to feed firefighters in her hometown.
She hopes to do a similar project to help out healthcare workers in the future.
