Houston Texans add 2-time Super Bowl winner Shaq Mason to offensive line, ESPN reports

Cal and Hannah McNair revealed small hints of what the Houston Texans plans to do as far as transitioning the team's look, uniforms, and colors.

The 8-year NFL veteran has two Super Bowl rings from his time with the New England Patriots.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Olajuwon as a middle name, this offensive lineman's journey to Houston just seems destined.

The Texans are acquiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Shaq Mason in a trade that ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The team is acquiring Mason, whose first and middle names are Shaquille Olajuwon, for a sixth-round pick in next month's draft. A seventh-round pick is also going to Houston along with Mason.

Editor's note: The video above is from a report on a potential color swap for the Texans.

Mason tweeted his excitement for his move to H-Town.

"Houston What's Good!!" the now-former Buc said.

Current Texans defensive lineman Jerry Hughes, who once was a rival to Mason when both played in the same division, welcomed the new Texan with memories of the past.

"Maaann take it easy on the OG now - them AFC East battles are long behind us teammate!!" Hughes, a former Buffalo Bill, tweeted.

Mason gives the Texans another veteran presence in the trenches as two incumbent lineman - tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard - enter the final year of their contracts.

The 29-year-old Georgia Tech product was a 2015 fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots, where he gained familiarity with former front-office executive and current Texans general manager, Nick Caserio.

The 6-foot-1-inch 310-pounder spent the first seven years of his career with the Pats, protecting franchise quarterback Tom Brady and earning two Super Bowl championships. Mason and Brady reunited in Tampa Bay when the right guard signed with the Bucs before the 2022 season.

Mason started 115 games throughout his career, including all 18 of the matchups that the Bucs played in last season.

The move is another piece of the protection puzzle Houston wants to put together ahead of an impending selection of a rookie QB in next month's NFL Draft.

ESPN also reported that it will sign wide receiver Noah Brown, who posted career highs in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns with the Cowboys last season. Brown, 27, who started 13 games last season for Dallas, joins a receiving corps that just signed former Titans wideout Robert Woods.

ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

SEE ALSO: 'Minneapolis Miracle' QB Case Keenum returns to Houston Texans for 3rd stint, ESPN reports