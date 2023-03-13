'Minneapolis Miracle' QB Case Keenum returns to Houston Texans for 3rd stint, ESPN reports

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's always good to come home - for a third time.

As the Houston Texans continue to mold what it wants out of the quarterback position ahead of next month's NFL Draft, the club is reportedly bringing back a name not just from the team's past, but also from the city of Houston's as well.

Case Keenum, who has carved a journeyman-like, 10-year career as a capable backup, is re-signing with the team that gave him his break in the league, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not reported, but Keenum is expected to be a backup.

The video above is from a 2018 retrospective of Keenum at that point of his career.

The 35-year-old free agent just finished a one-year stint in Buffalo as Josh Allen's backup. He comes back to Houston for a third stint with 78 games of NFL playing experience, including a 29-35 record as a starter.

"He's been great for me," Allen said in January of Keenum. "Just the presence, vet presence, things that we're able to talk about. Not just X's and O's, but from leadership mentality and that type of standpoint, how to interact with certain guys."

His most successful season was in 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings, where he went 11-3 as a starter and finished as the runner-up in the comeback player of the year race.

He also became a miracle maker, of sorts, when he memorably threw a game-winning pass to Stefon Diggs in a January 2018 playoff game in the last seconds to defeat New Orleans.

Keenum is a University of Houston alum who was an undrafted free agent with the Texans in his 2013 rookie year. He started 10 games for the Texans between 2013 and 2014, which also included a point where Houston released Keenum only to re-sign him again a second time.

The addition of Keenum hints at a potential draft plan for the Texans, who have the No. 2 overall pick and could select a quarterback. The most popular quarterback options are Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

The Texans will have to wait and see which quarterback is available since the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for four draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. All signs point to the Panthers selecting a quarterback.

ESPN contributed to this report.

