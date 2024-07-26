Texans' DeMeco Ryans says he 'doesn't want to see it' following skirmish among players at camp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It takes more than heavy rain to slow down a DeMeco Ryans' training camp. The Texans coach led his team through the seventh camp practice in a pouring rain Friday, but that doesn't mean he left satisfied with what he saw.

"Today wasn't great by any means when you look at how sloppy we were," Ryans said. "Just pre-snap penalties and just guys being where they're supposed to be, so a lot of stuff to clean up."

In one-on-one drills that favor the Texan's offense, newly acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a one-handed catch that grabbed everyone's attention.

Receiver Nico Collins continued to find room against rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter, and John Metchie broke loose for a pair of nice catches.

Overall, the day belonged to the Texans' defense. That unit has been consistently disruptive so far in camp. Ryans appreciates the effort, even if the team's execution needs work.

"I love the competition and I couldn't be more happy with the competition level in practices," he said. "Through the first six or seven practices the competition has been at an elite level."

The second-year head coach raved about what he's seen from tight end Brevin Jordan.

He has also seen another skirmish between his offense and defense. The Texans head coach said he understands it can happen, but he also offered this warning for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

"I don't want it, and I don't like it. It's sloppy, and I think it's not representative of who we are as a team or as an organization."

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.