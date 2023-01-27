Houston Texans' Cal and Hannah McNair drop hint of potential 'H-town Blue' rebrand

Cal and Hannah McNair revealed small hints of what the Houston Texans plans to do as far as transitioning the team's look, uniforms, and colors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After winning just 11 games combined in the past three years, the Houston Texans are currently searching for their third head coach in as many seasons. But a new face of the franchise is not the only change coming to the Texans.

In late December, the Texans confirmed the franchise is in the process of exploring possible uniform changes.

Since taking the field for the first time back in 2002, the Texans have exclusively worn some combination of deep steel blue, battle red, and liberty white.

The team is currently listening to and reading feedback from fans about potential changes to jerseys, colors, and helmet design. We're told, as of now, there are no plans to alter the logo.

On Wednesday, during ABC13's live red carpet coverage in advance of the annual Houston Sports Awards, we received rare, on-the-record access to Texans CEO Cal McNair and his wife, Hannah, who is the vice president of the Texans Foundation.

We asked about the potential of bringing the old Houston Oilers colors back to Houston.

"'Luv Ya Blue' is part of the Houston culture, so we recognize that," Cal McNair told Adam Winkler and Bob Slovak during an interview. "We are looking at our uniforms for the first time in 20 years, and we'll try to take it all in and enjoy the fan feedback."

"I would call it more 'H-town Blue,'" Hannah McNair added. "It's been around Houston a lot longer than the Oilers, so I would call it 'H-town blue.' If you recall, those HPD cars used to be pretty blue."

The new uniforms and helmets will not be rolled out until at least the 2024 season. Not only are the Texans plotting their strategy for a rebrand, there's also a lengthy process mandated by the NFL through which the Texans must go before making any major uniform changes.

