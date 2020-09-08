Space-themed coffee shop leaps into bright new Uptown space

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local coffee shop has taken a big step up. Giant Leap Coffee opened its new kiosk location in Uptown Park this week while construction continues on its new location in the East End.For Uptown Park shoppers and nearby residents, Giant Leap's arrival provides a local alternative to the Starbucks that closed earlier this year. The kiosk location, a ground up build by Rootlab - a design and construction firm that shares ownership with Giant Leap - packs a lot into a tidy 650 square feet."We wanted a little jewel box of a structure," co-owner Logan Beck tells CultureMap. "Bright and full of light with space for people to come in and grab a coffee and be on their way or stay and drink it. It's not really set up for long hangs, but that was more dictated by space constraints."