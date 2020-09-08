Houston CultureMap

Space-themed coffee shop leaps into bright new Uptown space

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local coffee shop has taken a big step up. Giant Leap Coffee opened its new kiosk location in Uptown Park this week while construction continues on its new location in the East End.

For Uptown Park shoppers and nearby residents, Giant Leap's arrival provides a local alternative to the Starbucks that closed earlier this year. The kiosk location, a ground up build by Rootlab - a design and construction firm that shares ownership with Giant Leap - packs a lot into a tidy 650 square feet.

"We wanted a little jewel box of a structure," co-owner Logan Beck tells CultureMap. "Bright and full of light with space for people to come in and grab a coffee and be on their way or stay and drink it. It's not really set up for long hangs, but that was more dictated by space constraints."

RELATED STORIES:



For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonnew businessbusinesssmall businessfoodrestaurantshouston culturemapcoffee
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Texas named one of the hardest-working states in US, study says
Downtown Houston to get unique new park and hiking trail
Austin company creates face masks for dogs
NY's most famous chocolate chip cookie coming to Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family with 7 kids forced to move despite eviction ban
How Houston ISD plans to bridge digital divide for first day
At least 8 Houston-area districts starting school Tuesday
Assistant Texas AG fired over racist tweet
Explore the 36 HISD campuses opening as learning centers
Scattered downpours likely for back-to-school Tuesday
New storm Rene forms as we enter peak hurricane season
Show More
List of school districts' plans in case of COVID-19 spread
How to snag a free tablet for you and your family
How to find a laptop for your child amid shortages
Family survived Hurricane Laura only to die in storm's wake
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
More TOP STORIES News