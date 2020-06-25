'World's best' peanut butter spreads to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Every week seems to include at least one pitch for some dazzling new product that's just arrived in grocery stores. Generally speaking, it's best to ignore them; they'll likely be gone just as quickly as they've debuted.However, a pitch that includes the phrase "world's best peanut butter" - well, that's a bold enough claim to merit a closer look.Fix & Fogg's high-end peanut butters have been a smash hit in their native New Zealand and attracted a cult following on Amazon where they've earned a solid 4-star rating despite a $13.99 per jar price tag.The company has achieved enough success that it has established its first American retail presence in Houston where U.S. general manager Blake Lupton can be found doling out samples Wednesday - Saturday from 10 am - 3 pm (1731 Westheimer Rd.). Buying in person has its perks; the jars are $8.99 each or four for $35.