Ken Hoffman, popular CultureMap Houston columnist, dies at lake house on Lake Conroe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Longtime Houston writer Ken Hoffman died on Sunday.

The popular columnist and author wrote for the Houston Post and Houston Chronicle before taking his talents to the website CultureMap.

Hoffman wrote with insight and humor about the city's media, its food, and his love of music and sports.

He had a unique voice that drew generations of Houstonians to whichever publication was lucky to have him among its staff.

According to CultureMap, where Hoffman posted his last column just this past week, he died suddenly at his lake house on Lake Conroe Sunday.

Houston CultureMap is one of ABC13's partners.

